SLADE, Ethel Nellie (nee Arthur) - 3rd October 2019. Late of Goulburn. Much loved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to all. Aged 91 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts - In God's Care' Ethel's family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service commencing at 11.00am on Thursday, 10th October 2019 at St Nicholas' Anglican Church, Kinghorne Street, Goulburn. A private cremation will follow. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Oct. 9, 2019