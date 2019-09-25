|
HANNAN, Ethel Therese - 22nd September 2019, Peacefully at her home "Wandella", Cullerin. Dearly loved wife of Paul (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Maria, Michael & Carolyn, Brendan, Felicity & Gary Poile, Damian and Daniel & Veronica. Cherished grandmother & great grandmother of their respective families. Sadly missed by her extended family and friends. Aged 90 years. 'In God's Care' Ethel's family and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian burial commencing at 11.00am on Monday 30th September 2019 at Ss Peter & Paul's Cathedral, Bourke Street, Goulburn. Interment will follow at Breadalbane Cemetery, Mutmutbilly Road, Breadalbane. By request no flowers in lieu donations to Gunning & District Community Health Service would be greatly appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Sept. 25, 2019