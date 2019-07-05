|
HUGHES, Evelyn Lydia - 29th July 2019 at Waminda Aged Care, Goulburn. Sister of Florence, Raymond, Thelma, Kevin and Gloria. Loved aunty of her nieces and nephews. Sadly missed by her friends and staff at Waminda. Aged 84 years. 'In God's Care' Evelyn's family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service commencing at 2.00pm, Tuesday, 9th July 2019 at The Waminda Chapel, 4 Mary Street, Goulburn. Interment will follow at the Lawn Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on July 5, 2019