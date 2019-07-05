Home
More Obituaries for Evelyn HUGHES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Lydia HUGHES

Evelyn Lydia HUGHES Notice
HUGHES, Evelyn Lydia - 29th July 2019 at Waminda Aged Care, Goulburn. Sister of Florence, Raymond, Thelma, Kevin and Gloria. Loved aunty of her nieces and nephews. Sadly missed by her friends and staff at Waminda. Aged 84 years. 'In God's Care' Evelyn's family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service commencing at 2.00pm, Tuesday, 9th July 2019 at The Waminda Chapel, 4 Mary Street, Goulburn. Interment will follow at the Lawn Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on July 5, 2019
