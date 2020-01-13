Home
ZMYSLOWSKA, Ewa Jolanta (known as Eva) - 26th December 2019. Late of Prell Street, Goulburn. Much loved mother of Carl & Erin, nanna to Sophia. Aged 69 years. 'In God's Care' Eva's family and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial commencing at 10.00am, Friday 17th January, 2020 at S.s Peter & Paul's Cathedral, Bourke Street, Goulburn. Interment will follow at the St Patrick's Cemetery, Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. By request in lieu of flowers donations to the St Vincent de Paul Society would be appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on Jan. 13, 2020
