In Loving Memory of Faith Rosemary Gray 20 May 1945 - 17 May 2008 Sunday is twelve years since God took you from us, our love & memories will never fade from our hearts. Mother's Day was so empty without you here, but we know You and Dad will always be near. Sunday our prayers will be filled with tears, we would give everything to go back twelve years to a time when our family was all together, now a piece of our hearts is missing forever. Wednesday we'll celebrate your Birthday with love, and send all our wishes to Heaven above. Love Renee & Jayden xx Sadly missed & loved always by your Children & Grandchildren
Published in Goulburn Post on May 15, 2020