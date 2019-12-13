Home
Services
RJ Sidney Craig
298 Sloane Street
Goulburn , New South Wales 2580
(02) 4821 2122
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel
63 Middle Arm Road
Goulburn
Resources
More Obituaries for Fay BUSH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fay Beryl BUSH

Add a Memory
Fay Beryl BUSH Notice
BUSH, Fay Beryl - 10th December 2019. Passed away peacefully at Goulburn Base Hospital, late of Monastery Drive, Goulburn. Much loved wife of Ken. Dearly loved mother & mother-in-law of Phillip & Leanne and Jane. Treasured nan to her 6 grandchildren. Aged 79 years. 'May She Rest In Peace' Fay's family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service commencing at 11.00am, Monday 16th December 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



logo
Published in Goulburn Post on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fay's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -