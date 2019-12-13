|
BUSH, Fay Beryl - 10th December 2019. Passed away peacefully at Goulburn Base Hospital, late of Monastery Drive, Goulburn. Much loved wife of Ken. Dearly loved mother & mother-in-law of Phillip & Leanne and Jane. Treasured nan to her 6 grandchildren. Aged 79 years. 'May She Rest In Peace' Fay's family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service commencing at 11.00am, Monday 16th December 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Dec. 13, 2019