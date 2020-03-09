Home
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
St Mary's Catholic Church
Wade Street
Crookwell
COOPER, Florence May - 4th March 2020. Passed away peacefully at her home. Much loved wife of Murray (dec). Dearly loved mother of Glen, Janelle, Nerida, Boyd, Marion, Dayn, Annissa, Sean and their respective families. Treasured nan and great nanna to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sadly missed by her extended family and many friends. Aged 87 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Flo's family and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial commencing at 11.00am, Thursday, 12th March 2020 at the St Mary's Catholic Church, Wade Street, Crookwell. Interment will follow at the Crookwell Lawn Cemetery, Memory Avenue, Crookwell. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
