|
|
PLUMB, Gavin Charles (Plumby) - 20th January 2020. Late of Goulburn. Dearly loved son of Olga (dec) & George. Much loved brother of Bryan & Kathy. Sadly missed by their respective families and his many friends. Aged 57 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Gavin's family and friends are invited to his funeral service commencing at 11.00am, Wednesday 29th January 2020 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. Interment will follow at the adjoining St Patrick's Cemetery. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Jan. 24, 2020