Home
Services
RJ Sidney Craig
298 Sloane Street
Goulburn , New South Wales 2580
(02) 4821 2122
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
St Panteleimon Greek Orthodox Church
11 McAlister Drive
Goulburn
Resources
More Obituaries for George STAMATELLIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George STAMATELLIS

Add a Memory
George STAMATELLIS Notice
STAMATELLIS, George - 9th January 2020 at Warrigal Aged Care Goulburn. Formerly of Francis Street, Goulburn. Much loved husband of Constantina (dec). Loved and devoted father and father-in-law of Chris, Paul and Kim, Phillip and Janene. Cherished papou of Brayden, George, Afroula, Poppy, Mimi, Stephanie, Molly and Emma. Aged 87 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' George's family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service commencing at 2.00pm, Thursday 16th January at St Panteleimon Greek Orthodox Church, 11 McAlister Drive, Goulburn. Interment will follow at the Goulburn Lawn Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



logo
Published in Goulburn Post on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -