STAMATELLIS, George - 9th January 2020 at Warrigal Aged Care Goulburn. Formerly of Francis Street, Goulburn. Much loved husband of Constantina (dec). Loved and devoted father and father-in-law of Chris, Paul and Kim, Phillip and Janene. Cherished papou of Brayden, George, Afroula, Poppy, Mimi, Stephanie, Molly and Emma. Aged 87 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' George's family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service commencing at 2.00pm, Thursday 16th January at St Panteleimon Greek Orthodox Church, 11 McAlister Drive, Goulburn. Interment will follow at the Goulburn Lawn Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Jan. 13, 2020