COLLESS, George Walter - 26th November 2019 at Bourke Street Health Service, Goulburn, late of Warrigal Village, Goulburn. Dearly loved husband of 72 years of Daphne. Loved father & father-in-law of Rob & Liz, John & Jacqui, Peter, Sharyn Grieve & David Reddy. Sadly missed by his grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Ann Garske and their respective families. Aged 95 years. 'Forever Missed But Forever Remembered' George's family and friends are invited to attend his service commencing at 2.00pm, Friday 6th December 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. By request in lieu of flowers donations to the Rotary Foundation would be appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Dec. 2, 2019