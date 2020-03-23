|
PINCOTT, Georgina Helen - 19th March 2020 at Gill Waminda Aged Care Goulburn. Dearly loved wife of Keith. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Mark & Debbie and Craig. Cherished grandma of Michael & Annika, Jessica and Jayden. Loved sister of Nora, Patricia, Joseph, Billy (dec) and Vinny. Aged 91 years. 'In God's Care' Georgina's family and friends are invited to attend her Prayers of Christian Funeral commencing at 2.00pm, Thursday, 26th March 2020 at St Peter & Paul's Catholic Cathedral, Bourke Street Goulburn. A private family cremation will take place. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Mar. 23, 2020