|
|
SIMPSON, Georgina Leslie - 2nd April 2020, at Governor Phillip Manor RSL Life Care Penrith, formerly of Marulan. Dearly loved wife of Geoffrey (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Edith & Dick, Kevin (dec) & Cheryl, Helen & Fitz, Lesley & Daryl, Antoinette & David and David (dec). Loved grandmother of Jasmine & Bronwyn, Siobhan, Eibhlis & Cailin (dec) Charmaine & Shanon, Krystal (dec) Alexander, Andrew, Melissa & Geoffrey, Ashley, Jaime & Bronte. Great grandmother of Tom, Grace, Lachlan, Tobias, Charlotte, Logan, Jackson, Anthony, Isabella, Thomas, Daniel, Elizabeth, Evelyn, Lucia, Riley, Heidi, Leo & Flynn. Aged 84 years. 'In God's Care' Due to government regulations a private family graveside funeral service has taken place. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Apr. 15, 2020