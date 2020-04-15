Home
Services
RJ Sidney Craig
298 Sloane Street
Goulburn , New South Wales 2580
(02) 4821 2122
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgina SIMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgina Leslie SIMPSON

Add a Memory
Georgina Leslie SIMPSON Notice
SIMPSON, Georgina Leslie - 2nd April 2020, at Governor Phillip Manor RSL Life Care Penrith, formerly of Marulan. Dearly loved wife of Geoffrey (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Edith & Dick, Kevin (dec) & Cheryl, Helen & Fitz, Lesley & Daryl, Antoinette & David and David (dec). Loved grandmother of Jasmine & Bronwyn, Siobhan, Eibhlis & Cailin (dec) Charmaine & Shanon, Krystal (dec) Alexander, Andrew, Melissa & Geoffrey, Ashley, Jaime & Bronte. Great grandmother of Tom, Grace, Lachlan, Tobias, Charlotte, Logan, Jackson, Anthony, Isabella, Thomas, Daniel, Elizabeth, Evelyn, Lucia, Riley, Heidi, Leo & Flynn. Aged 84 years. 'In God's Care' Due to government regulations a private family graveside funeral service has taken place. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



logo
Published in Goulburn Post on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgina's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -