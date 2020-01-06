Home
RJ Sidney Craig
298 Sloane Street
Goulburn , New South Wales 2580
(02) 4821 2122
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:30 PM
S.s Peter & Paul's Cathedral
Bourke Street
Goulburn
More Obituaries for Gordon MARTIN
Gordon Ronald MARTIN

Gordon Ronald MARTIN Notice
MARTIN, Gordon Ronald - 22nd December 2019 at Warrigal Aged Care Goulburn. Dearly loved husband of Dorothy (dec). Loved father & father-in-law of Leah & Peter Brown, Maree & Jeffery Stapleton. Proud pop of Nathan, Nicholas (dec), Laura, Dylan. Special Gordy to Christopher, Joshua, Melissa, & poppy Gordy of Jaxon, Charli, Maggie, Penelope and Billy. Loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Aged 82 years. 'Now With His Loving Wife' Gordon's family and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial commencing at 1.30pm, Friday 10th January 2020 at S.s Peter & Paul's Cathedral, Bourke Street Goulburn. Interment will follow at the St Patrick's Lawn Cemetery, Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on Jan. 6, 2020
