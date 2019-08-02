Home
CORY, Gostwyck 'Gos' 30th December 1949 - 22nd July 2019 Of Noosa, formerly of Goulburn. Passed away suddenly on Monday 22 July 2019 aged 69. Adored life partner of Elizabeth (Liz). Loved brother to Edward and cherished uncle to Bernard, David and Frances. Sadly missed by respective families and loving friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Drysdale Funerals, 27 Butler Street, Tewantin at 1.00pm on Tuesday, 6 August 2019.
Published in Goulburn Post on Aug. 2, 2019
