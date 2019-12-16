Home
Graham POCOCK Notice
POCOCK, Graham - 12th December 2019, peacefully at his home, Cowper Street Goulburn. Dearly loved husband of Mair (dec). Loved father of Ronald, Jeffrey, John and Stephen. Sadly missed by their respective families. Aged 102 years. 'Always Loved And Remembered' Graham's family and friends are invited to his funeral service commencing at 11.00am, Thursday 19th December 2019 at the Christian Life Centre, 148 Sloane Street, Goulburn. Interment will follow at the Goulburn Lawn Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on Dec. 16, 2019
