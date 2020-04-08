|
WYE, Grant David - 27th March 2020, suddenly, late of Tait Street Crookwell. Dearly loved husband of Sharyn. Loved father and father-in-law of Kelly & Michael, Glen & Tiffany, Jen & Chris and Luke & Jess. Cherished grandpa of their respective families. Sadly missed by his brother and sisters. Aged 61 years. 'Loved & Remembered Always' Due to government regulations a private family funeral will take place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Apr. 8, 2020