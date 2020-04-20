|
STEPHENSON, Gregory, Robert (Nudie) - 9th April 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family after a short illness. Dearly loved husband of Samanthe. Loved father and father-in-law of Kimberley & Bentley and Rachael & Chris. Cherished Poppel of Jimmy and Charlie. Loved son and son-in-law of Beverley & Robert and Roger & Barbara. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Jenny, Rodney & Debbie, Wayne & Kay, Andrew and Rebecca. Adored uncle. Aged 55 years. 'Loved and missed by all who met him' ' Due to government regulations a private funeral service has taken place. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Apr. 20, 2020