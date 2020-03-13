|
DENAHY, Gregory Terrance (known as Muscles) - 11th March 2020 at Goulburn Base Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Gervase. Loved father & father-in-law of Roslyn & Eddie. Sadly missed by his brothers, sisters and extended family & friends. Aged 78 years. 'Remembered Forever' Gregory's family and friends are invited to attend his funeral service commencing at 11.00am, Tuesday 17th March 2020 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Mar. 13, 2020