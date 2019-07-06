|
ANDERSON, Gweneth (Gwen) Elizabeth - 2nd July 2019 in Canberra surrounded by her loving family. Formerly of Goulburn and Crookwell. Dearly loved wife of Stuart (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Estelle & Eric, Claire & Geoff (dec), Ted & Liz, Justin, Mardi & Ross. Cherished grandmother of Danny & Dafne, James & Andrea, Tom, Martin & Erin, Jack, Alice & Rowan and Will. Loved Great Grandmother of Edie, Rudy and Dominic. Loved sister of Justin, Goff, Rita, Noreen, Tom (all dec) and Conrad. Aged 89 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Gwen's family and friends are invited to attend her Prayers of Christian Burial commencing at 11-00am, Thursday 11th July 2019 at St Mary's Catholic Church, Wade Street, Crookwell. Interment will follow at the Lawn Cemetery, Memory Avenue, Crookwell. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post from July 6 to July 9, 2019