BUTTERWORTH, Harriett Elizabeth (Betty) - 19th August 2019. Dearly loved wife of Stan (dec). Mother of Amanda and Megan. Grandmother of James and great grandmother of Tanner and Elise. Aged 90 years. 'Always Remembered' Betty's family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service commencing at 11-00am, tomorrow, Thursday 29th August 2019 at Christ Church, 130 Addison Street, West Goulburn. A private cremation will follow. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Aug. 28, 2019