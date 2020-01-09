Home
RJ Sidney Craig
298 Sloane Street
Goulburn , New South Wales 2580
(02) 4821 2122
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
St Bartholomew's Anglican Church
Denison Street
Crookwell
CHURCHILL, Hazel - 1st January 2020 at Crookwell District Hospital. Late of Bray Street, Crookwell. Dearly loved wife of Colin. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Michelle and Allison & Peter Watt. Cherished nan of Anthony and Emily. Loved sister of Bessie and Mavis (dec). Aged 78 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Hazel's family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service commencing at 11.00am, Monday 13th January 2020 at St Bartholomew's Anglican Church, Denison Street, Crookwell. Interment will follow at the Crookwell Lawn Cemetery, Memory Avenue, Crookwell. By request, in lieu of flowers, donations to Juvenile Diabetes would be appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
