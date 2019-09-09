|
NORRIS, Heather Lee - 2nd September 2019 at Canberra Hospital. Late of Cole Street Goulburn. Dearly loved wife of Robert. Loved mother & mother-law of Shandi, Allana, Steven & Sky, Alecia & Jason and Johnathon. Cherished grandmother of their respective families. Sadly missed by her extended family and friends. Aged 57 years. 'Loved And Remembered Always' Heather's family and friends are invited to attend her funeral commencing at 11.00am on Thursday, 12th September 2019 at St Nicholas Anglican Church, Kinghorne Street, North Goulburn. Interment will follow at the Goulburn Lawn Cemetery, Gorman Road Goulburn. By request in lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Support Australia would be greatly appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Sept. 9, 2019