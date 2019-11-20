|
|
ARNALL, Helen Betty - 13th November 2019, late of Wade Street, Crookwell. Much loved wife of Ron. Proud mother of William (dec), Kaz, Berni, Meg, Kellie & Scott and Doosa & Chris. Treasured nan of Charlie, Harrison, Banjo and Sid. Sadly missed by her extended family and many friends. Aged 62 years. 'Rest In Peace' Helen's family and friends are invited to attend her Prayers of Christian Burial commencing at 11.30am, Friday, 22nd November 2019 at St Mary's Catholic Church, Wade Street, Crookwell. Interment will follow at the Crookwell Lawn Cemetery, Memory Avenue, Crookwell. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019