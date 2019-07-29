|
EVANS, Helen May Died peacefully Wednesday, 24th July 2019 Aged 84 years Dearly loved wife of Russell (dec). Loving Mother & Mother-in-law of Dale & Helen (Goulburn), Wendy (Tamworth), Bruce & Anna (Singapore), Lionel & Leeann (Bundaberg). Adored Nana of David, Ben, Julie, Tanya, Lauren, Trent, Jesse, Renita, Kai & Ellen. Great-Nanna to Nate, Ava, Harry, Archie & Hallie. Relatives and friends of the late Helen Evans are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service on Friday 2nd August 2019 at 2.00pm to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Bligh Street Tamworth. Thence for Cremation in the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens. Burke and Hamilton Funerals Tamworth NSW 2340 [email protected] Phone: 02 6765 3999
Published in Goulburn Post on July 29, 2019