Home
Services
Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen EVANS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen May EVANS

Add a Memory
Helen May EVANS Notice
EVANS, Helen May Died peacefully Wednesday, 24th July 2019 Aged 84 years Dearly loved wife of Russell (dec). Loving Mother & Mother-in-law of Dale & Helen (Goulburn), Wendy (Tamworth), Bruce & Anna (Singapore), Lionel & Leeann (Bundaberg). Adored Nana of David, Ben, Julie, Tanya, Lauren, Trent, Jesse, Renita, Kai & Ellen. Great-Nanna to Nate, Ava, Harry, Archie & Hallie. Relatives and friends of the late Helen Evans are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service on Friday 2nd August 2019 at 2.00pm to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Bligh Street Tamworth. Thence for Cremation in the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens. Burke and Hamilton Funerals Tamworth NSW 2340 [email protected] Phone: 02 6765 3999
Published in Goulburn Post on July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.