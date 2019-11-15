|
LANSDOWNE, Henry Bruce (known as Bruce) - 11th November 2019. Late of Addison Street, Goulburn. Dearly loved husband of Jill. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Nancy & Doug, Gloria and Ross & Lorraine. Loved uncle to his nieces, nephews and their respective families. Sadly missed. Aged 81 years. 'In God's Care' Bruce's family and friends are invited to attend his funeral service commencing at 11.00am, Monday 18th November 2019 at Christ Church, Addison Street, West Goulburn. Interment will follow at the Goulburn Lawn Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Nov. 15, 2019