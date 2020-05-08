|
WADE, Ian Arthur (Boxer); 28th April 2020 at Goulburn Base Hospital. Late of Gerathy Street, Goulburn. Dearly loved husband of Elaine. Loved father and father-in-law of Danny & Janine, Vienna & Shaun. Cherished pop of Shannyne, Sam, Dylan, Ricky (dec), Paris, Jai, Jake, Matt, Chevone, Danielle and James. Aged 72 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts And a Friend To Many' Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private family funeral service has taken place. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on May 8, 2020