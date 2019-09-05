|
STEPHENSON, Isabel Lesley - 1st September 2019 at The Goulburn Base Hospital. Late of Broughton Street, Goulburn and formerly of Bigga and Crookwell. Loved wife of Wayne (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law, Vickie & Chris, Sharron, Shane, Patricia & Harley and Gene. Cherished grandmother of Shaun, Scott, Dylan, Hayley, Koby, Rori and Taina. Dearly loved by her brothers, sisters, extended family and friends. Aged 77 years. 'Loved & Remembered Always - Sadly Missed' Isabel's family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service commencing at 11.00am, Wednesday, 11th September 2019 at St Bartholomew's Anglican Church, Denison Street, Crookwell. Interment will follow at Crookwell Cemetery, Memory Avenue Crookwell. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019