CAMPBELL, Isabella (Bell) - 3rd September 2019. Late of Masonic Village, Goulburn. Dearly loved wife of Lyle (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter (dec), John (dec) & Kathy, Lorraine & Chris, Marilyn & Peter (dec). Cherished grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. Sadly missed. Aged 2 days short of 100. 'Loved & Remembered Always' Bell's family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service commencing at 11.00am, Monday 9th September 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. Interment will follow at the Goulburn Lawn Cemetery, Gorman Road Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on Sept. 6, 2019
