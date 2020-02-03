|
WATSON, Ivy - 29th January 2020 at Warrigal Aged Care Facility, Goulburn. Dearly loved wife of Harold (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Graeme, Ian & Clarissa, Barry & Reyna, Michelle & Richard. Cherished nan of Victoria, Sarah, Eamon, & Layla, Harry & Emily. Loved great grandmother of Ethan, Penny, Georgia, Melody & William. Aged 93 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Ivy's family and friends are invited to attend to her Funeral Service commencing at 2-00pm, Thursday, 6th February 2020 at the Uniting Church, Goldsmith Street, Goulburn. Interment will follow at the Goulburn Lawn Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. By request no flowers in lieu donations to Warrigal Aged Care would be greatly appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Feb. 3, 2020