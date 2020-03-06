Home
TONKIN, Jack Albert - 29th February 2020. Late of Goulburn. Dearly loved husband of Laurie (dec). Much loved father and father-in-law of Jack (dec) & Glennis, Gillian & David. Cherished Pa of Michelle & Josh, Steven, Glen & Lucy and Daniel. Great grandfather of Jack, Ava, Ollie and Bo. Sadly Missed. Aged 99 years. 'Reunited with Nanna/Nanny' Jack's family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service commencing at 11.00am, Monday 9th March 2020 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on Mar. 6, 2020
