APPS, Jake Robert - suddenly on 28th October 2019. Late of Ulladulla, formerly of Crookwell. Dearly loved son of Megan & Peter (dec). Loved brother & brother-in-law of Ashlee & Ben. Loved grandson of Robert & Marilyn (dec), Helen & Terry. Sadly missed by his uncles, aunts, cousins and his many friends. Aged 25 years. 'Just Breathe' Jake's family and friends are invited to attend his Prayers Of Christian Funeral Service commencing at 2.00pm, Monday 11th November 2019 at St Mary's Catholic Church, Wade Street, Crookwell. A private cremation will follow. By request no flowers in lieu donations to Cystic Fibrosis would be greatly appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
