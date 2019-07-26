|
BROOKER, James - 24th July 2019 at Masonic Village, Long Street, Goulburn. Dearly loved son of Renee (dec) and George. Loved brother of Max (dec), Anne, John, Wayne, Ian (dec), Alice, Keith, Pam, Jan (dec) and Phillip. Sadly missed by his extended family and friends. Aged 67 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' James's family and friends are invited to attend his funeral service commencing at 2-00pm, Monday 29th July 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on July 26, 2019