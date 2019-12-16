|
|
HILL, James Hardy 'Jim' 12th December 2019, peacefully at Bellinger River District Hospital. Late of Urunga, formerly of Goulburn. Loving husband of Eva (dec'd). Much loved dad of Carol, Debbie, Peter, Wendy, Robyn and Paul. Dear pop and great-pop of their children. Aged 89 Years Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jim's Funeral Prayers to be celebrated in Holy Name Catholic Church, Urunga on Tuesday 17th December 2019, commencing at 10.30 am, thence for private cremation at Hogbin Drive Crematorium. In lieu of floral tributes the family would appreciate donations to Bellinger River District Hospital Palliative Care, a collection box will be at the Church. KEITH LOGUE & SONS F.D.A. of N.S.W. Coffs Harbour (02) 6652 1999
Published in Goulburn Post on Dec. 16, 2019