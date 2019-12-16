Home
Services
Keith Logue & Sons
42 PARK AVENUE
COFFS HARBOUR, New South Wales 2450
02 6652 1999
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
Urunga
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James HILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Hardy (Jim) HILL

Add a Memory
James Hardy (Jim) HILL Notice
HILL, James Hardy 'Jim' 12th December 2019, peacefully at Bellinger River District Hospital. Late of Urunga, formerly of Goulburn. Loving husband of Eva (dec'd). Much loved dad of Carol, Debbie, Peter, Wendy, Robyn and Paul. Dear pop and great-pop of their children. Aged 89 Years Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jim's Funeral Prayers to be celebrated in Holy Name Catholic Church, Urunga on Tuesday 17th December 2019, commencing at 10.30 am, thence for private cremation at Hogbin Drive Crematorium. In lieu of floral tributes the family would appreciate donations to Bellinger River District Hospital Palliative Care, a collection box will be at the Church. KEITH LOGUE & SONS F.D.A. of N.S.W. Coffs Harbour (02) 6652 1999
Published in Goulburn Post on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -