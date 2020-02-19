|
BUCK, Jamie Andrew - suddenly in Nowra 8th February 2020, late of Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. Dearly loved husband of Amanda. Loved father of Josh and Kaelisha. Loved son and son-in-law of Ken & Robin and Desolie. Loved brother-in-law of Chris and family. Sadly missed by Simon and family. He will be fondly remembered by his many friends. Aged 48 years. 'Talk Soon' Jamie's family and friends are invited to attend his graveside service commencing at 2.00pm, Friday, 21st February 2020 at the St Patricks Lawn Cemetery, Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Feb. 19, 2020