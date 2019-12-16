Home
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel
63 Middle Arm Road
Goulburn
Janice Margaret (known as Jan) WALSHAW

Janice Margaret (known as Jan) WALSHAW Notice
WALSHAW, Janice Margaret (known as Jan) - 11th December 2019. Much loved wife of John. Mother and mother-in-law of Ruth & John, Leila and Matthew & Kira. Adored 'Oma' of Fiona, Martha, Madeline, Jack and Katie. Aged 76 years. 'Sadly Missed' Jan's family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service commencing at 2.00pm, Tuesday 17th December 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on Dec. 16, 2019
