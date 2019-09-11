|
|
DIXON, Jean Olive 11.5.1923 - 31.7.2019 Late of Goulburn. Loving mother of Peter, Shelley and Christine. Devoted grandmother of Chloe, Roland, Miles, Martin, Anna and Bonnie. Fond great grandmother of Nala, Saxon and Hunter. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Jean's family and friends are invited to attend her memorial service commencing at 10.00am on Saturday, 14th September 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Sept. 11, 2019