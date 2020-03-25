|
REARDON, Jean Patricia - 18th March 2020 at Hospital, Canberra, late of Angela Place, Goulburn. Dearly loved wife of Bernard (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Greg & Yvonne, John & Tina, Mark & Kylie and David & Tina. Cherished grandmother and great grandmother of their respective families. Aged 83 years. 'Loved And Remembered Always' Due to the Government Guidelines for COVID-19 a private family Funeral has taken place. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Mar. 25, 2020