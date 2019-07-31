Home
Services
RJ Sidney Craig
298 Sloane Street
Goulburn , New South Wales 2580
(02) 4821 2122
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer TETLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Ruth (known as Jenny) TETLEY

Add a Memory
Jennifer Ruth (known as Jenny) TETLEY Notice
TETLEY, Jennifer Ruth (known as Jenny), 26th July 2019. Dearly loved wife of Robert. Adored mum of Cathryn, Gregory, Rebecca and Laura. Treasured nanny of Kiel, Jordan, Cheyenne, Claire, Kaylah, Isaac and Cayden. Sadly missed by her extended family and friends. Aged 73 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Jennifer's family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service commencing at 2-00pm Friday 2nd August 2019 at Craig's Hill Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. Interment will follow at the adjoining St Patrick's Lawn Cemetery, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



logo
Published in Goulburn Post on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennifer's passing.
 Back to today's Notices