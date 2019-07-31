|
|
TETLEY, Jennifer Ruth (known as Jenny), 26th July 2019. Dearly loved wife of Robert. Adored mum of Cathryn, Gregory, Rebecca and Laura. Treasured nanny of Kiel, Jordan, Cheyenne, Claire, Kaylah, Isaac and Cayden. Sadly missed by her extended family and friends. Aged 73 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Jennifer's family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service commencing at 2-00pm Friday 2nd August 2019 at Craig's Hill Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. Interment will follow at the adjoining St Patrick's Lawn Cemetery, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on July 31, 2019