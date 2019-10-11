Home
WITHERS, Jenny Marrie (Janette) - 6th October 2019. Dearly loved wife of John. Adored mum of Jacqueline (dec), Lee and Danni. Admired and loved nan and great nan of Adam & Carly, Stephen, Shanae & Ray, Sammy, Jai, Lara, Tyler, Nate and Luka. Sister of Russell & Kerrie, Michael & Catherina and Pat. Aged 70 years. 'Forever Loved' Jenny's family and friends are invited to attend her celebration of life commencing at 11.00am, Tuesday 15th October 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road Goulburn. Interment will follow at the Goulburn Lawn Cemetery, Gorman Road Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on Oct. 11, 2019
