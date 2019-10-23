Home
Jill Marie MILLS Notice
MILLS, Jill Marie - 17th October 2019 at Waminda Aged Care, formerly of Auburn Street, Goulburn. Dearly loved wife of Russel (dec). Loved mother & mother-in-law of Russel, Anthony & Susan and Wayne & Julie. Cherished Nan of Johanna, Alex, Mikaela, Isaac and Riley. Aged 83 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Jill's family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service commencing at 11:00am TOMORROW, Thursday 24th October 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



logo
Published in Goulburn Post on Oct. 23, 2019
