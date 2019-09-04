|
BLUNT, Joan Margaret - 24th August 2019. Late of Hume Street, Goulburn. Dearly loved wife of Greg. Loving mother of Laura & Peter and Debbie & Anthony. Adored nan to Lachlan. Sadly missed by her extended family and many friends. Aged 64 years. 'May God Go With You - Rest In Peace' Joan's family and friends are invited to attend her Graveside Service commencing at 11-00am, TOMORROW, Thursday 5th September 2019 at the Goulburn Lawn Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Sept. 4, 2019