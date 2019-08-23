Home
Joan Patricia (GREEN) COLLINGS

Joan Patricia (GREEN) COLLINGS Notice
COLLINGS (NEE GREEN), Joan Patricia 19.5.1927 - 20.8.2019 Aged 92 years Late of Bayview and formerly of Goulburn. Beloved wife of Bruce. Loving mother of Sue, Peter (dec) and David. Mother-in-law of Ric. Grandmother of Jacqui and David. Grandmother-in-law of Lee. Great grandmother of James and Oliver. Privately Cremated Family and friends of Joan are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life at the Oceanview Room, Long Reef Golf Club, Long Reef on Friday 30th August 2019 commencing at 12 noon. The family would like to thank the staff at Seabeach Gardens, Mona Vale for their excellent, compassionate care of Joan in her final months. BLESSED FUNERALS (02) 9938 6472
Published in Goulburn Post on Aug. 23, 2019
