|
|
TREMBLE, Jodie Maree (nee Fitzgibbon) - 14th December 2019 as the result of a road accident. Late of Faithfull Street, Goulburn. Dearly loved mother of Olivia. Cherished daughter of Geoff & Kathleen (dec) and Bernice. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Kellie & Jeremy and Brad & Beth. Sadly missed. Aged 37 years. 'May Your Beautiful Soul Be At Peace' Jodie's funeral details will be advised via RJ Sidney Craig's social media page and local radio station 2GN when further details are available. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Dec. 20, 2019