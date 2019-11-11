|
ADAMEITIS, Johanna (Nina) - 7th November 2019 at Gill Waminda Aged Care Goulburn. Dearly loved wife of Robert (dec). Loved mother & mother-in-law of John & Anne, Fred & Mariya. Loved Oma of Jonathan & Katie, Melissa & Nick, Angus & Stav, Alexander and Sophia. Great grandmother of Finlay, Miles, Jack and Tom. Aged 92 years. 'In God's Care' Nina's family and friends are invited to attend her Prayers of Christian Burial commencing at 11.00am, Thursday 14th November 2019 at S.s Peter & Paul's Cathedral, Bourke Street, Goulburn. Interment will follow at the General Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Nov. 11, 2019