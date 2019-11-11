Home
RJ Sidney Craig
298 Sloane Street
Goulburn , New South Wales 2580
(02) 4821 2122
Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
S.s Peter & Paul's Cathedral
Bourke Street
Goulburn
Johanna (Nina) ADAMEITIS

Johanna (Nina) ADAMEITIS Notice
ADAMEITIS, Johanna (Nina) - 7th November 2019 at Gill Waminda Aged Care Goulburn. Dearly loved wife of Robert (dec). Loved mother & mother-in-law of John & Anne, Fred & Mariya. Loved Oma of Jonathan & Katie, Melissa & Nick, Angus & Stav, Alexander and Sophia. Great grandmother of Finlay, Miles, Jack and Tom. Aged 92 years. 'In God's Care' Nina's family and friends are invited to attend her Prayers of Christian Burial commencing at 11.00am, Thursday 14th November 2019 at S.s Peter & Paul's Cathedral, Bourke Street, Goulburn. Interment will follow at the General Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on Nov. 11, 2019
