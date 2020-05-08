|
ADAMS, John William; 30th April 2020 at Macquarie Hospital, Late of Nichols Street, Goulburn. Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Loved father and father-in-law of Michael & Nicola, Kerrie & Wayne, Lynne & Noel. Loved poppy John of Brenden, Melinda, Rachael and Nicole. Loved great grandfather of Angus, Archer and one to come. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Heather & Neal (dec). Aged 84 years. 'Loved & Remembered Always' A private family funeral service has taken place. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on May 8, 2020