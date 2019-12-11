|
|
SCOTT, John Anthony - 7th December, 2019 at Goulburn Base Hospital. Late of Victoria Parade, Goulburn. Dearly loved husband of Maria. Loved father & father-in-law of Darren & Micheline, Paul, Donna & Rod, Jason & Amanda. Cherished Pop of their respective families. Loved brother of Pat. Aged 71 years. 'Peace At Last' John's family and friends are invited to attend his Graveside Service commencing at 10:00am Friday 13th December 2019 at the Goulburn Lawn Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. By request, no flowers in lieu donations to the Goulburn Base Hospital would be greatly appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Dec. 11, 2019