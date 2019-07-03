|
DIVALL, John - 29th June 2019. Passed away peacefully at Goulburn Masonic Village, late of Carrick. Cherished husband of Rose. Dearly loved father & father-in-law of Jacki & Peter, Michael & Cindy, Kim & Paul, Andrew & Jodie. Grandfather Johnie to Jacob, Sophie, Emily, Poppy, Mimi, Molly, Jack, Harry, Meg, Zoe and Travis. Great grandfather to Billy. Sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and their respective families. Aged 81 years. 'Rest In Peace Johnie' John's family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service commencing at 11-00am Saturday 6th July 2019 at St Saviour's Cathedral, Bourke Street, Goulburn. A Private cremation will take place. By request no flowers in lieu donations to the Goulburn Crescent School and Royal Far West would be greatly appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on July 3, 2019