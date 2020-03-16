|
RONAYNE, John Hamilton - 10th March 2020 at Waminda Aged Care. Dearly loved husband of Marianne (dec). Loved father and father-in-law of Scott & Kylie and Johnathon & Krystal. Sadly missed by his grandchildren. Aged 83 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' John's family and friends are invited to attend his funeral service commencing at 11.00am, Friday 20th March 2020 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. Interment will follow at the St Patrick's Lawn Cemetery, Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Mar. 16, 2020