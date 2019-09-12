|
OFFLEY, John Ranson - 9th September 2019. Passed away peacefully at Viewhaven Lodge, Crookwell, formerly of 'Willow Vale', Laggan. Beloved husband of Judy. Loved father and father-in-law of Bruce & Carmel and Ken & Anne. Treasured pop of Adele & Jesh, Jonathon, Sam, Laura, Clare and Joe. Aged 88 years. 'Rest In Peace' John's family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service commencing at 11.00am on Tuesday, 17th September 2019 at the Crookwell Uniting Church, Goulburn Street, Crookwell. Interment will follow at Crookwell Cemetery, Memory Avenue Crookwell. By request in lieu of flowers donations to Viewhaven Lodge and Crookwell Hospital Auxiliary would be appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019