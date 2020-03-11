Home
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Goulburn Lawn Cemetery
Gorman Road
Goulburn
MAYNARD, John Raymond (Jack) - 7th March 2020 at Waminda Aged Care Goulburn, formerly of Coromandel Street Goulburn. Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Loving father and father-in-law of Penny & Jason, Bronwyn & Wayne. Loved grandfather to Selby and Rylee. Brother of Geoff (dec), Norma, Ken (dec), Joan (dec) and Maureen. Aged 86 years. 'At Peace' John's family and friends are invited to attend his graveside service commencing at 11.00am, Friday,13th March 2020 at the Goulburn Lawn Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. By request, in lieu of flowers, donations to Gill Waminda would be appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on Mar. 11, 2020
